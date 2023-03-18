iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Increased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 482.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. 454,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

