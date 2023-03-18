iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $45,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IUSB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 31,673,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,952. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $50.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.