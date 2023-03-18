iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

