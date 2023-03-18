iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lifted by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.18. 23,846,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,871,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

