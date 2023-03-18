iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is MCIA Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

MCIA Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,442 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 7.4% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,293,869 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

