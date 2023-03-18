iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.69

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 288398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,467,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,470 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

