iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,206,786 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

