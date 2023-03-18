iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $226,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. 29,318,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,438,881. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

