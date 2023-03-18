iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 4.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.49. 894,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,273. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.67. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

