iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.49. 894,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,273. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.