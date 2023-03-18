iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after buying an additional 1,296,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,665,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

