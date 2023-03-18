iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 2.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 104,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,087,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 99,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $191.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.48.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.