Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Down 4.2%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 204,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 320,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,238,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $22,213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 566,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

