J. Patrick Galleher Purchases 1,000 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,922.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
J. Patrick Galleher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $22,980.00.
Issuer Direct Price Performance
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.