J. Patrick Galleher Purchases 1,000 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,922.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J. Patrick Galleher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $22,980.00.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Articles

