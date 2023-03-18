Jack Sinclair Sells 4,699 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $155,677.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,268.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 2,133,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,998. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFM. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Natixis grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 164,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

