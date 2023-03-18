Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Insider Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:J traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.
Jacobs Solutions Company Profile
Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jacobs Solutions (J)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.