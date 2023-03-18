Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Insider Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.