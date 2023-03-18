James D. Small III Sells 500 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $21,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.65%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

