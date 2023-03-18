JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.01) to €15.10 ($16.24) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.58) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

