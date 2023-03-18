JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

JD.com Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,476,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

