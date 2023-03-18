JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.
JinkoSolar Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of JKS stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
