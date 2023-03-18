JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in JinkoSolar by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,410,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,666,000 after acquiring an additional 286,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JinkoSolar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in JinkoSolar by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

