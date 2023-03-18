JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 842,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 182,788 shares.The stock last traded at $46.65 and had previously closed at $46.83.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.
