JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €117.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.9 %

SAP opened at €111.58 ($119.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €99.36. SAP has a 52 week low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 52 week high of €113.44 ($121.98).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.