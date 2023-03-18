JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 200

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 265 ($3.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 218 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 226.86 ($2.76).

M&G Price Performance

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.92. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.22, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. M&G has a one year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.80).

M&G Increases Dividend

M&G Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,174.60%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

