JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 337.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,695. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.