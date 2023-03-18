Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,509,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Barclays increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Insider Activity

Juniper Networks Price Performance

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.