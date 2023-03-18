JUNO (JUNO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.73 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $71.73 million and approximately $224,913.33 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,725,425 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

