K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Up 3.7%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 88,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

K2 Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Edward Robins acquired 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$788,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,391,750 shares in the company, valued at C$64,443,250. Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. It also holds interest in The Wels property comprising 350 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 7200 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon.

