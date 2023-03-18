Kava (KAVA) Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Kava has a total market cap of $477.87 million and $38.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,908,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

