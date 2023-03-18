Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRNY. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

KRNY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,054. The firm has a market cap of $590.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kearny Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 908.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.