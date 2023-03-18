Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of KEG.UN opened at C$15.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.32. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$14.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.86.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Charles Woodward acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,400. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.