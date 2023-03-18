Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$15.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$178.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.86. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.52 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Keg Royalties Income Fund

In other news, Director Christopher Charles Woodward purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.88 per share, with a total value of C$47,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,400. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

