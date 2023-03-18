Keith M. Mcgahan Sells 15,733 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $12,901.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,548.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.82 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 752,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.