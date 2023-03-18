Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDPGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

