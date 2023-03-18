Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

