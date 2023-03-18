Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Down 0.3 %

KBAL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $446.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 87,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimball International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 123,307 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimball International during the third quarter worth $72,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 46.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

