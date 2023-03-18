Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.74

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.74 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 62.90 ($0.77). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 62.90 ($0.77), with a volume of 1,346 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.78. The company has a market capitalization of £109.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of €0.24 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Kingspan Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,540.88%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

