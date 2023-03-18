Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Downgraded by CLSA to Underperform

CLSA cut shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
OTCMKTS:KNMCY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. Konami has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62.
