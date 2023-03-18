Kopin Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kopin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kopin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kopin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kopin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Kopin has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

