Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Down 7.5%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 67,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 56,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Kropz Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.17.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

