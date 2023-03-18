Kwmg LLC Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.