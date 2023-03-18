Kwmg LLC Buys 1,204 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,182 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PB shares. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.