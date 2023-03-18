Kwmg LLC Buys 3,706 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 254.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 932,034 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

