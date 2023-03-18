Kwmg LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

