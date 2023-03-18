Kwmg LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.12% of Nordstrom worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

NYSE JWN opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

