Kwmg LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 868,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.27 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

