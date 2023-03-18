Kwmg LLC Has $8.90 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $103.08.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.