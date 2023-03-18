Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.6 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $213.32 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $281.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

