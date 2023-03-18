Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.68

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.68 ($20.09) and traded as high as €20.36 ($21.89). Lagardere shares last traded at €20.06 ($21.57), with a volume of 14,259 shares changing hands.
Lagardere Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.71.
Lagardere Company Profile
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
