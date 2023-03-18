Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Lands’ End Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 402,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.83. Lands’ End has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $21.12.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
