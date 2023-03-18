Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 402,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.83. Lands’ End has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $21.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.