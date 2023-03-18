Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Up 4.4%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.44 and last traded at $76.43. Approximately 266,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,000,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,801 shares of company stock worth $11,503,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 118,046 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lantheus by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.